ROXANA — Piasa Southwestern junior running back Davante Simmons is the type of player who gives credit to his entire team.

Simmons had made a very good contribution to his team’s 22-6 season opening win at Roxana Friday night at Charlie Raich Field. And the first people he congratulated was the defense.

“I just want to congratulate the defense,” Simmons said in a post-game interview. “I haven’t seen a defense like this since I was a freshman, and they did really good tonight. I was surprised.”

Simmons, a pleasant young man, felt the offense was able to pick things up after a slow start, as both defenses dominated the proceedings early on.

“The offense was a little slow in the first half,” Simmons said. “We picked up in the second half, just ran the ball, got a few touchdowns. It was pretty good.”

Simmons, a very fast runner who excels with the ball, has one thing on his mind as the season progresses, describing his own and his team’s ambitions in three words: “Playoffs. Playoffs. Playoffs,” Simmons said with a huge smile.

And when it comes to his success, Simmons also gives credit to his offensive line, who opens the holes for him.

“The linemen, they’re very good,” Simmons said. “I like to give them credit’ they don’t get enough credit sometimes. Give a shout out to them. Both the D- and O-line. They’re really good.”

And as the 2017 season progresses, you can expect Davante Simmons to be a key element in the Birds’ overall success.

