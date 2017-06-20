NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce Jayne Conroy, one of the firm’s named shareholders, has been highly ranked nationally as a Product Liability – Plaintiffs lawyer in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA, the prestigious, independent referral guide to leading U.S. law firms and attorneys.

“We are very proud of Jayne’s accomplishments and successes on behalf of her clients, which have again garnered her recognition from Chambers USA as one of the nation’s top product liability plaintiff’s attorneys,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons.

Published by London-based Chambers and Partners, the annual Chambers USA guide ranks firms and attorneys in a wide range of practice areas based on in-depth research and client and peer interviews. Chambers evaluates attorneys based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability and effectiveness, and client service. Chambers distributes the referral guide to industry-leading companies and organizations worldwide.

A 30-year litigator, Conroy focuses her practice on complex civil cases and has a lengthy track record for standing up for the rights of individuals and families harmed by corporate wrongdoing. In 2016, she helped secure a $1 billion Texas federal jury verdict in favor of six plaintiffs in the third bellwether trial involving the faulty DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacement devices manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Conroy also serves as a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the DePuy Pinnacle MDL, which includes more than 8,500 plaintiffs nationwide.

Conroy’s other current cases include high profile sex abuse litigation involving multiple Catholic institutions and consumer litigation against Volkswagen A.G. over its diesel emissions scandal, for which Conroy serves on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee. Conroy also serves on the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the MDL against Syngenta Seeds Inc., which concerns litigation over the economic impact from contamination of the U.S. corn supply with a type of Syngenta genetically modified corn that is banned in China. In addition, Conroy helps lead the firm’s case representing New York’s Broome, Dutchess, Erie, Orange, Seneca, Suffolk and Sullivan counties against pharmaceutical companies, alleging opioid manufacturers caused the current opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing campaigns misrepresenting the dangers of long-term prescription opioid use.

Over the last decade, Conroy’s experience includes serving on Plaintiffs’ Steering or Executive Committees in nearly a dozen multidistrict pharmaceutical litigations – more than any other female lawyer in the country. She has been credited with orchestrating the settlements of thousands of pharmaceutical cases for a total recovery for Simmons Hanly Conroy clients, which exceeds $500 million. In addition, as co-chair of the Environmental Testing Committee in the MDL arising from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, she helped secure a settlement of $20.9 billion paid by BP Oil to businesses and individuals who were harmed by the record-setting spill. Conroy also was a leader in the litigation against Toyota over its 2009 and 2010 recalls of more than 2.3 million vehicles due to serious injuries involving incidents of sudden unintended acceleration. In addition, she represented several thousand victims of the September 11, 2001, tragedy in a multi-district action against the financial sponsors of terrorism, and, in a separate set of negligence litigations against the airlines and airport security companies on behalf of 50 families who lost their loved ones on the four 9/11 aircraft.

