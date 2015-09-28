ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has been named to the 2015 America’s Elite Trial Lawyers list published by the National Law Journal. The firm has made the list for the second consecutive year and is one of only 35 law firms selected.

“We are honored that our firm has been recognized again by the National Law Journal as one of the top plaintiffs’ law firms in the country," said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “We commend all of our attorneys and staff who remain committed to fighting injustice and providing our clients with a powerful voice to ensure that corporate wrongdoers are held accountable.”

Simmons Hanly Conroy was recognized for its overall track record of successes, and specifically for trial victories and settlements in product liability cases from July 1, 2014, through June 30, 2015. These included multi-district litigation (MDL) settlements for people who developed bladder cancer and other serious health problems from use of the popular diabetes drug Actos; MDL settlements for women who suffered complications from surgery that used transvaginal mesh; and a multi-million-dollar trial verdict for the family of a child born with bilateral cleft palate and lip as a result of the child’s mother taking the drug Topamax to treat migraine headaches while pregnant. During the past year, Simmons Hanly Conroy also handled more cases involving mesothelioma and exposure to asbestos than another other U.S. law firm.

"Elite Trial Lawyers recognizes the lawyers and law firms who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of their clients and acknowledge that these efforts reflect far more than the monetary awards won," said Kenneth Gary, publisher of the National Law Journal, which compiled its first-ever list of America’s Elite Trial Lawyers in 2014.

The Elite Trial Lawyers were selected through extensive research, analysis and nomination vetting based on verdicts and settlements during the evaluation period. Firms included on the 2015 Elite Trial Lawyers list either secured more than $40 million in awards during this period or had four or more cases totaling over $15 million in awards during the same time span.

All of the Elite Trial Lawyers firms devote at least 50 percent of their litigation resources to plaintiffs’ work. Simmons Hanly Conroy represents plaintiffs exclusively. The America’s Elite Trial Lawyers firms were announced Sept. 21 by the National Law Journal and will be featured in an upcoming issue of the publication.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

