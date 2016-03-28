Friends of Wings, World Pediatric Project named beneficiaries of 12th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Golf Tournament

ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy is proud to announce the 12th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) Golf Tournament will benefit two area charities dedicated to providing medical services to sick children in need. This year’s recipients are Friends of Wings and World Pediatric Project, both located in St. Louis, Missouri.

“As a law firm that focuses on helping people suffering from unjust medical injuries, our board members were especially moved by the missions of these charities to help children diagnosed with serious illnesses,” said SEF Director Amy Fair, R.N., and the firm’s Director of Medical Relations. “We are honored to play some small part in helping children who may not normally be able to receive the care and support they need.”

As part of the BJC Healthcare network, the Friends of Wings program provides supportive care and hospice to children, ages 0 to 21, diagnosed with terminal illnesses throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Established in 1997, Friends of Wings aims to comfort children and their families through an approach that demonstrates the importance of quality of life. The program offers many services to its patients, including nursing, medical social services, pain management, spiritual support and more. Friends of Wings provides its services at no cost to low-income families and relies on community support and fundraisers. This allows the children and their families to focus solely on quality of life.

World Pediatric Project (WPP), founded in 2001, provides pediatric surgical, diagnostic and preventative resources to children in developing countries. This goal is achieved by partnering with hospitals and physicians in St. Louis and around the country to provide treatment to children needing medical attention. Medical teams travel to patients in partner countries to assess treatment needs. When more complex care is required, WPP also transports patients to U.S.-based, or more advanced facilities for treatment. Funds raised by WPP assist in paying travel accommodations for patients and their families. Additionally, the program works locally to provide vital dental care to over 400 children from low-income St. Louis area families.

“These are two great causes,” Fair said. “I encourage everyone to come out and have some fun while helping fund treatment and supportive care to children who, without these programs, won’t get needed medical care.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s tournament will take place Friday, June 24 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Illinois. Organized in a 4-person scramble format, the event costs $100 per player or $400 per team. Entry fees include green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments and a complimentary gift. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the tournament will benefit the charities.

To reserve your team’s slot in the tournament, register early as space in both the morning and afternoon flights will fill up quickly. For more information about registration and sponsorships, contact Amy Steibel at 618.259.2222 or by e-mail at asteibel@simmonsfirm.com.

Information about this year’s charities can be found by visiting their websites here and here.

About Simmons Employee Foundation

In late 2004, the employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy came together to create a single, streamlined way for them to give back to the communities they are so proud to call home. As a result of their creativity and heartfelt commitment, the Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF), has provided over $1 million of financial support and countless volunteer hours to local charitable organizations.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

More like this: