ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that six of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the 2017 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the most highly regarded lawyer-rating publications in the United States.

Firm shareholders Michael J. Angelides, Perry J. Browder and Nicholas J. Angelides were recognized for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and shareholders Jayne Conroy and Deborah Rosenthal were listed for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs. J. Conrad Metcalf, who is of counsel with the firm, is recognized for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

“We congratulate our attorneys who have earned the distinction of being named for 2017 to the prestigious Best Lawyers publication,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “Their successes have helped thousands of individuals and families stand up for their rights and achieve justice for harm caused by asbestos exposure, dangerous drugs and corporate wrongdoing.”

With approximately 250 employees, Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the country’s leading mesothelioma law firms, helping those affected by asbestos-related diseases, such as mesothelioma.

Based in the firm’s Alton office, Michael Angelides is managing shareholder of the firm and oversees the asbestos, toxic tort, pharmaceutical injury and contingent-fee commercial litigation practices. He has played an integral role in helping to grow the firm’s reputation as a national leader in asbestos litigation.

As head of the firm’s Asbestos Litigation Practice that includes nearly 40 attorneys, Browder has played a key role in helping the firm develop extensive resources, including an in-house medical department, a dedicated research department and a nationwide network of medical experts. Based in Alton, Browder has spent more than 20 years helping numerous families resolve hundreds of million dollar-plus asbestos cases.

Nicholas Angelides also works from the firm’s Alton office, where he helps direct the legal strategy for all of the firm’s asbestos and mesothelioma cases. He has nearly 15 years of litigation experience and has handled asbestos cases throughout the country.

Based in the firm’s New York office, Conroy has more than 30 years of experience. She currently focuses her practice on various complex civil cases, including a high profile sex abuse case against multiple Catholic institutions and pending litigation against Volkswagen on behalf of several thousand plaintiffs who were affected by the German automaker’s recent emissions scandal. In 2016, she secured a $502 million verdict in a bellwether trial against Johnson & Johnson over its DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implant.

Rosenthal has more than 15 years of experience. She works in the firm’s San Francisco office, focusing on cases in the firm’s asbestos litigation, personal injury and commercial litigation departments. She has helped secure millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for her clients.

Metcalf has more than 40 years of litigation experience. He has successfully represented men and women diagnosed with asbestos-caused cancers, such as mesothelioma and lung cancer, as well as individuals suffering from asbestosis and other occupational diseases and toxic injuries. This year marks the twentieth consecutive year he has been included in the Best Lawyers ranking. He also is based in the firm’s Alton office.

Currently in its 23rd edition, Best Lawyers selects attorneys for its guide through surveys of leading lawyers who are asked to evaluate their professional peers. Lawyers must receive recommendations in each year’s survey to remain on the list for each edition. Lawyers cannot pay to be included on the list.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

