ILLINOIS - Applications for the 2019 summer lab internships at Simmons Cancer Institute (SCI) at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine are being accepted through March 15, 2019. The cancer institute will award four positions to qualified undergraduate college students who plan a career in medicine or biomedical research with a focus on cancer.

The paid internship program, which provides hands-on experience for college undergraduates and are awarded on a competitive basis, began in 2009. The program is funded through Denim & Diamonds, the cancer institute’s annual gala to benefit cancer research, patient programs and needs of SCI’s patient population.

One internship is based on SIU’s Carbondale campus; the others are located in Springfield at the School of Medicine. To date, 39 students have participated with 16 continuing on to medical school; another six have applied and five are doing research or planning a career in the field.

Qualified undergraduate is defined as an individual who has completed their freshman year of college by June 2019 and will enter their sophomore, junior or senior year in fall 2019.

A current college transcript, a resume, and a personal statement letter describing current studies, activities, and future career goals must be submitted. Applicants must arrange to have two letters of reference from college instructors submitted prior to the deadline.

Applications should be submitted as a single PDF document and emailed to Denise Kauffman at dkauffman98@siumed.edu. Instructors should email their reference letters directly to Denise Kauffman. Contact Denise with any questions or for additional information at 217-545-2220.

At the end of the internship in August, participants in the program provide a brief presentation to researchers, their peers, families and SCI supporters detailing their research progress during the program.

The mission of Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU is to serve the people of central and southern Illinois by addressing their present and future cancer needs through education, research, patient care and community service. Its website is www.siumed.edu/cancer

