ALTON - Alton High's Ben Simansky and Marquette Catholic's Lauren Walsh are the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Students of the Month.

Ben Simansky is an exceptional student at Alton High School and is President of the National Honor Society, a member of the Mathematics Honor Society, and a recipient of the President’s Education Award.

Ben's parents are Carolyn and Joel Simansky, of Alton.

He is a tennis standout and tennis instructor. He was selected Alton High Prom King. In addition he has been in the YELL group and the Spanish club.

Ben's interest in the arts can be seen in his work in theater as a member of the Thespian troop and his work in the various choirs of the school, including the Chamber Choir.

He plays the violin and has performed with the Alton Junior Youth Symphony. Ben's array of community service centers on his work at St. Mary’s Catholic Church as an altar server and trainer, and a member of its youth group. In the Boy Scouts, he has scouted for food to help the hungry, led a den, and helped with an array of projects.

At present, he is open to many options for his future, as he considers colleges.

Lauren Walsh is student of month from Marquette Catholic

Lauren Walsh is a senior from Marquette Catholic High School and has lived in Alton her entire life with parents Deb and Tom Walsh and sister, Kelsey. As a top flight student, in the most demanding track at Marquette, she has been inducted into the National Honor Society. In addition she has been a major force in Vernacular and Debate club for three years and its president for 2016-17.

Lauren has played varsity soccer for four years, was a captain this year, and has been a member of varsity golf for four years, and captained it as well.

Other school activities include: Cheerleader four years, currently captain, Student Council, currently president, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Cultural Awareness Club 4, Breast Cancer Awareness club and Campus Ministry.

She cites her work as a lifeguard at Raging Rivers for the last three years as a crucial aspect of her development, especially in team work and mutual responsibility.

Her community involvement also extends to the Riverbend Growth Association – as a member of the Youth Adults Committee.

She plans to major in engineering, perhaps in civil or industrial sectors, with a minor in Spanish with the possibility of playing soccer at the collegiate level.

