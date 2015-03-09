When Edwardsville's Makenzie Silvey slides near the corner or the three-point circle teams shiver because of her solid shooting release.

Silvey, a 5-10 sophomore, finished with a 14.3 points per game average and made 160 of 387 field goals for a 41.34 percent ratio. She also completed 66 of 90 free throws for 73.3 percent. She dished off 67 assists and collected 117 rebounds for the season.

For her efforts, she was named as an Illinois Associated Press Class 4A honorable mention girls’ basketball selection.

Silvey said she was proud that both her and Rachel Pranger were named to the all-state team as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.

“I am glad we are both back next year and hopefully we will have another good season,” she said. “I played varsity off the bench as a freshman I got a lot of experience but I had a lot more minutes this year. Winning the regional and sectional were both pretty exciting.”

Silvey said she hopes to play in college and continue to improve as she goes along the next two years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love basketball,” she said. “I am going to continue to work on my shot and get the ball released more quickly. I practice a lot with my dad and playing AAU in addition to practicing at the high school.”

Silvey said playing AAU basketball is completely different than performing at the high school level.

She said she was honored when she was named all-state as a freshman. She said she wants to continue to perfect her shot in the off season and work more on her defensive play.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was honored about it,” she said of becoming all-state.

She praised coach Lori Blade for her help in refining her game.

“I have learned a lot from both her and coach Farley,” she said. “Coach Blade and coach Farley watch a lot of film and always have us ready to play our opponent.”

More like this: