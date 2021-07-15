ALTON — SIHF Healthcare is offering school and sports physicals to school-aged children at a variety of locations throughout Central and Southern Illinois.

Healthcare professionals are urging parents to act now and schedule their child’s physical as soon as possible to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations before the start of the new school year.

“With people continuing to vaccinate and protect themselves from COVID-19, the world is starting to open. That includes schools,” says Michele Dees, Health Center Manager with SIHF Healthcare.“And this year is sure to be different with kids back in the classroom. It’s crucial to ensure your child receives a physical to ensure they are up to date on routine age-based vaccinations, such as DTaP, MMR, and HPV!”

SIHF Healthcare will provide services regardless of the patient’s financial situation. If your child still needs their physical, schedule an appointment at a center convenient for you. Visit sihf.org to find a location or to review the recommended child and adolescent vaccination schedules.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 14 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

