O'FALLON - ST. CLAIR and MADISON COUNTY - SIHF Healthcare has announced that it has been awarded a federal Healthy Start grant to improve maternal and infant health in St. Clair and Madison Counties.

The Health Resources and Services Administration presented the awards. Healthy Start grants go to communities with infant mortality rates 1.5 times the national average or greater. Healthy Start funding supports the healthcare and social needs of moms and babies in communities experiencing high disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes.

SIHF Healthcare’s Healthy Start program focuses on improving health outcomes before, during and after pregnancy and reducing disparities in adverse perinatal outcomes that have resulted in higher mortality rates for African American women and infants in St. Clair and Madison Counties. Healthy Start services include case management, health education, parenting education, linkage to medical and mental health care and referrals to social services such as food, housing and transportation.

“With the Healthy Start funding, we can continue to serve and broaden our reach in furthering our mission of reducing disparities and promoting health in communities of need,” said Larry McCulley, CEO at SIHF Healthcare. “The Healthy Start program provides essential services that support pregnant women, new mothers, and infants that ultimately contribute to the well-being of our community.”

