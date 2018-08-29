SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce that staff member Mercedes Collado has been awarded the 2018 Louis S. Garcia Community / Migrant Health Service Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Mercedes serves as a Program Manager within SIHF Healthcare’s Community Programs division located at 100 N. 8th Street, East St. Louis, Ill.

Established in 1990 in honor of Louis S. Garcia who served as President of NACHC from 1978-1979, this award is presented to individuals for exceptional primary healthcare management and service in the migrant/farm worker health field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’d like to personally congratulate Mercedes on receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Larry McCulley, President and CEO of SIHF Healthcare. “She is an employee who is extremely passionate about the work she does. Day in and day out, she represents and supports our mission with compassion, respect, and care for the individuals who rely on us.”

The Louis S. Garcia Community / Migrant Health Service Award is presented annually to an NACHC individual member who is a health center administrator or a health center administrative staffer at a center serving migrant/farm worker populations. Both the nominee and the health center must be members of NACHC in good standing.

To learn more about the NACHC, please visit www.nachc.org. To learn more about SIHF Healthcare, please visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: