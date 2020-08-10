SIHF Healthcare is bringing awareness to the importance of immunizations at any age. This comes as August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

Establishing a medical provider at an early age for regular checkups and vaccinations are a good prevention method and helps establish a guideline to your health and that of your family.

“It is important for infants and young children to get their recommended vaccinations,” says Akemie Gray, MD in Pediatrics for SIHF Healthcare in East St. Louis, IL. “Infants and children are more susceptible to illnesses, due to having lower immune systems to fight off certain viruses and infectious diseases, but the good news is that most can be prevented by vaccination. By putting them on a regular vaccination schedule, they are less likely to contract infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, meningitis and the flu. There are vaccinations that even reduce one’s risks of developing certain cancers.”

Similar to babies and young children, vaccines are critical to older and aging adults because their immune system weakens, making it much harder for their bodies to fight off serious infections.

“So, it’s important to remember, that regardless of your age, you can still contract infectious diseases which could spread to others in your everyday environment or communities,” Gray adds.

The medical providers at SIHF Healthcare encourage you to make an appointment to come in, ask questions and spend some time learning about the importance of immunizations. Click here to learn more about the vaccination services SIHF offers for patients of all ages. Click here for a list of the 30+ health center locations to find one near you.

