WOOD RIVER – In cooperation with the State of Illinois, state and local elected officials, and Touchette Regional Hospital, SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce its fourth COVID-19 test collection site in Wood River, Illinois.

Screening phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm at 618-646-2596. The screening by a SIHF provider will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by IDPH and CDC, the caller would be given a time window to arrive at the closest collection site.

SIHF Healthcare is pleased to open a COVID-19 test collection site at 230 Old St. Louis Road, Wood River. Collections will take place Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

If the caller did not meet collection requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.

All patients are eligible for screening at 618-646-2596, regardless of their ability to pay. There will be no charge to patients for testing. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call; however, there will be no cost to the patient. Results should be available in approximately 48 hours.

SIHF Healthcare operates three other test collection sites in Belleville, East St. Louis, and Granite City.

