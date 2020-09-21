SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare (SIHF) and Touchette Regional Hospital are seeking bids for “medical laboratory services for patients presenting at SIHF health centers and Touchette Regional Hospital, as well as laboratory management and support services for the in-house laboratory at Touchette.”

“We are seeking a contractor who can service our patients in a coordinated fashion at both the hospital and the SIHF health centers,” Alex Lovshin, vice president of ambulatory and networking services, stated. “We hope to provide a better service for our patients and our providers.”

Proposals must be submitted by October 16, 2020. The RFP will be available on both organizations’ websites (www.sihf.org/news-and-events and www.touchette.org/news-and-events) or by contacting Pete Themas at 618-332-0783.

