ALTON, ILL. (July 25, 2014) - The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market connects the community to healthy foods all summer long. On Saturday, August 2, 2014, shoppers can also be connected to free screenings and information to improve their overall health and well-being. Located on the Market grounds, the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) Community Health Fair will offer resources for every member of the family.

During the Health Fair, SIHF and its Alton Health Center location will provide free blood pressure and glucose checks, offer mental health screenings by Nicole Weller, LPC, LCPC, and introduce the community to its newest pediatric provider, Dr. John Giroux, who was honored as a Top Doctor by Chicago Magazine for the past seven years. In addition, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program will be on hand to discuss HIV awareness and testing.

Remarked Cathy Sabolo, site manager for Alton Health Center, "By partnering with the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, we can inform our neighbors about healthcare services right in their own community. During the Health Fair, individuals can receive free screenings for a variety of conditions, find out how to access our services - whether or not they have insurance - and register for SIHF programs their families need."

The SIHF Community Health Fair will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Market at the corner of Landmark Boulevard and Henry Street. Individuals who would like more information can contact Alton Health Center at 618.463.5905. In addition to Alton Health Center, SIHF manages seven other health centers in Madison County, including Alton Women's Health Center, Central Alton Health Center and Good Samaritan Health Center.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across nine counties with more than 250 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

