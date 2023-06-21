(Photos by Chris Mills and All About Alton).

ALTON - Alton Police and Fire responded to a single-vehicle crash where the driver struck and knocked down an Ameren Illinois pole and live power lines Wednesday afternoon close to the Best Western on College Avenue in Alton.

"Ameren Illinois had to respond because the pole was knocked down and also due to the live power lines being down," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Traffic was backed up, but the scene has since been cleared with normal traffic resuming."

Eastbound lanes in the area were closed for a time period while law enforcement and first responders worked the scene.

Chief Ford also mentioned that the driver suffered "non-life threatening injuries."

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time," Chief Ford said.

