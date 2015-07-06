http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/7-6-15-Wainwright-on-fantasy-football.mp3

The draft isn’t for another couple of months, but the smack talk has already begun online. Adam Wainwright understands.

“Fantasy football and ping pong are the two things in the world that everybody in the world that can play it thinks they’re the greatest at,” mused Wainwright. “Whether you played football growing up or whether you didn’t, you probably think you’ve got the one and only formula that’s made for championships–and I’m no different. I think that fantasy football was created for me. It’s fun to play and we have a great time doing it.”

Fans again have the opportunity to join Wainwright and several other Major Leaguers in the 3rd Annual Big League Impact Fantasy Football Draft on September 4th. Matt Carpenter, Matt Holliday, John Lackey, Lance Lynn, Trevor Rosenthal, and Michael Wacha are scheduled to participate in the league, plus Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and St. Louis Rams football legends Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner, and actor Jon Hamm will be participating.

Besides the fantasy football draft, participants will receive photos and autographed items, a behind-the-scenes tour of Busch Stadium, VIP access to batting practice, and party suite tickets for the September 4 Cardinals game vs. Pittsburgh. Plus, the on-going interaction throughout the season with Wainwright and his teammates in the competition.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit Cardinals Care, Operation Food Search, and Big League Impact’s Global Fund.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our goal this year is to give 5000 people clean drinking water,” said Wainwright. “We’re going to give 7000 people mosquito nets to help stop the spread of malaria across Africa. We’re going to do this procedure over in Africa that heals cataracts so people that are blind can now see. We’re doing some really, really great things around the globe but then at home we’re going to feed people through Operation Food Search. We’re going to help an organization called Crisis Aid.”

Last year, through Wainwright’s fantasy football efforts, Operation Food Search sent home 26,000 kids with book bags stocked full of food for their families.

“I just don’t know another thing that I can help promote that is making the kind of impact that we’re having,” said Wainwright, who offered a heartfelt thanks to all who have participated in the league.

“We’re just having so much fun doing it too. It’s been such a blessing for us–I would say almost as much as the people that we’re helping, to know that the money that we’ve been granted, the money we’ve been gifted with we’re actually helping…turn the world into a better place. I just couldn’t be more proud of what we’re doing.”

Max Scherzer, Skip Schumaker, John Smoltz, and David Wright are among those hosting leagues in nine other cities.

For more information or to sign up to play, visit BigLeagueImpact.org.