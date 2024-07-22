SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reminds residents that although sightings of black bears in the state are rare, the potential exists that animals from neighboring states may be observed in Illinois over the next few months.

With established populations in the adjacent states of Missouri and Wisconsin, occasional summer movements by bears into Illinois are anticipated, including recent confirmed sightings in Saline, Pope, Williamson, and Jackson counties. It’s uncertain at this time if it’s the same bear or multiple bears.

“IDNR biologists are monitoring the bear’s movement and appreciate receiving ongoing reports from the public of its whereabouts,” said IDNR wildlife chief Mike Wefer. “We’re also grateful to everyone who has followed our advice to leave the bear alone and enjoy the rare privilege of observing it from a safe distance.”

Go online to report a bear sighting to IDNR.

During early summer months, yearling bears disperse from their birth ranges in search of food and a permanent home range. Adult males travel far and wide looking for mates, and nursing females venture further from home range core areas to meet the energetic demands of raising cubs.

Bears are omnivores that will consume a wide range of plants or animals that provide calories. The bulk of their spring and early summer diet is plant-based with whatever available protein they can locate – small mammals, fish, insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians, or dead animals.

Seeing a bear may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and their presence should not necessarily be perceived as a threat to human safety. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that bears are wild animals and should be treated as such.

IDNR encourages people to avoid direct encounters with bears and to check their property for food sources that could attract a bear if one is reported in the area. Bears can follow their powerful noses to food sources and can pick up nearly anything with an odor from more than a mile away. Through learned behavior, bears often investigate anything that may yield a food reward, such as bird feeders, barbeque grills, garbage cans, and dog food. Once a bear finds a food source, they will likely return, so prevention is key.

Human conflicts with bears can be prevented by following these Bear Wise basics and by using the BearWise checklist:

Never feed or approach bears.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling.

Remove or limit use of bird feeders when bears are active.

Avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Thoroughly clean and store grills and smokers after each use.

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

People who encounter a bear should give the animal sufficient space while backing away slowly and quietly. If bear encounters persist after cleaning up food sources, contact Chris Jacques, IDNR’s large carnivore program manager, at chris.jacques@illinois.gov or an IDNR District Wildlife Biologist for advice.

For more information on how to live responsibly with bears visit IDNR’s Wildlife Illinois website.

