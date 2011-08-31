Sievers Truck Service located just outside of Staunton city limits, recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

Sievers Truck Service was awarded $5,000 for their lighting replacement from Build Macoupin County. Other qualifying projects included HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

“Seivers Truck Service is a great asset to our County. In these economic times, we know small businesses need our support and the County actively looks for ways to help. This BMC Grant Program lowers energy costs for our employers, making it easier to pass the savings onto their clientele.” said Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

