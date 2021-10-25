GLEN CARBON - The Sierra Club is involved in numerous conservation efforts in the region. They hold monthly educational meetings about environmental topics and offer local outdoor outings. The Sierra Club is also active in issues that affect the community such as air and water quality, land use, and forest issues.

Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group (PPG) will be hosting a Virtual Speakers Series titled “Prescribed Fire and the Ecology of the Great Rivers Area” on November 9 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Dr. John Lovseth of Principia College and Brent Masiero, PPG ExCom Member and Director of the Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association, will share research and insight into the role that human-controlled fire played in shaping the landscape of the Great Rivers area.

They will explore the ecological implications of historic fire practices, from early inhabitants to 19th-century settlers, on the management decisions landowners now face. To empower audience members to reflect on the possibility of fire in their own landscapes, they will address practical considerations for applying fire to the landscape.

Dr. Lovseth has been a resident of the Great Rivers area for the last 11 years and teaches forest management courses at Principia College. Brent Masiero, PPG ExCom Member and Director of the Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association (which is new to the Alton area) will join Dr. Lovseth for this presentation. Brent will share information about the new association and how he, Dr. Lovseth, and other partners can help private landowners re-introduce fire on their property.

Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and then click on November 9 to fill out a registration form.

