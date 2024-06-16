ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois will host a Pollinator Party on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey in honor of the region’s ongoing work to protect pollinators and create a culture of conservation. The Pollinator Party, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature kids' crafts and activities and the unveiling of the re-stained Prairie Portal sculpture.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of prairies and pollinators like Monarch butterflies. Community members and pollinator enthusiasts are invited to register for the Pollinator Party at sc.org/pollinatorparty24. “We have a lot to celebrate at the Pollinator Party — the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista is in its fifth year of growth thanks to Godfrey residents and native plant enthusiasts who care for this land and the pollinators who call it home,” said Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois.

“We are proud to support the movement across Illinois to stop the decline of Monarchs and other pollinators by supporting policies and practices that protect these critical species and their habitats. Sierra Club aims to protect the Riverbend region’s biodiversity, and public spaces like the Prairie at LaVista and the Pollinator Garden at LaVista help educate folks about the importance of protecting these wild places for generations to come.”

The Prairie Portal sculpture at the Jaime Hines Prairie, which was designed by local artist Merrilyn Shoemaker, was first unveiled at a Pollinator Party in 2022. The sculpture was re-stained this spring to ensure its longevity.

Since its installation, Sierra Club and Community Cultivators have planted native plants, maintained the prairie, and educated local residents through additional programming. Sierra Club volunteers and staff have also removed invasive species at the bottom of the LaVista Park trail in order to improve the park’s ecosystem.

“We look forward to convening with community members and pollinator enthusiasts alike to celebrate the prairie and its pollinators, while also instilling a love of pollinators in the next generation,” said Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “We look forward to seeing you at the Pollinator Party on June 23!”

