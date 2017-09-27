Listen to the story

ALTON - The BlueGreen Alliance unites America’s largest labor unions and its most influential environmental organizations to solve today’s environmental challenges in ways that create and maintain quality jobs and build a stronger, fairer economy.

BlueGreen Alliance staff Tom Conway and Dick Breckinridge will discuss state and federal efforts to invest in infrastructure and clean energy and energy efficiency.

The event will be held October 11, 2017 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002.

Come early around 6 p.m. for dinner and meet the Speakers.

Contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024 for more information.

