Big Bend National Park: A Mountain Island in a Sea of Desert

Sierra Club Speakers’ Series

The Sierra Club Speakers' Series will feature info about a visit to the Big Bend National Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at Old Bakery Beer in Alton.

Ranked 41st in visitation out of 59 National Parks, Big Bend National Park is a treasure waiting to be discovered. Offering everything from deep river canyons to mountains to rare fossils and plants, it is a playground for anyone willing to make the trek to western Texas.

Susan Murray, the Piasa Palisades Group Outings Leader, will share the highlights of a week spent in Big Bend, a week that turned out to be full of surprises as Big Bend met and surpassed all expectations.

Adventures included hiking through remote desert hills and listening to the cry of a mountain lion; standing on the precipice where flood waters plunge 100 feet to a lower mesa; and hiking nearly to the top of the sky island called the Chisos Mountains. Come early around 6 p.m. for dinner and meet the speaker. For more info, contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

