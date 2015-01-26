Join us on February 9th to learn about a natural gem in Calhoun County, the McCully Heritage Project (MHP). Michelle Berg Vogel will present a history of the McCully Heritage Project, highlighting the current projects and programs at McCully, including the opportunities the MHP offers for exploring the outdoors. She will discuss their maple syrup production and education program, and the annual "Fungus Among Us" backyard mushroom production workshop. Both programs are forestry related and focused on value-added use of woodlands. This event will be held at 7:30 p.m., in the community room at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third Street in Alton. Everyone is invited to join the speaker for dinner at 5:45 p.m. at Mac's Time Out, 315 Belle St in Alton.

 

