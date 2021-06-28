Sierra Club, Piasa Palisades Group Virtual Speakers Series - July 13 Speakers Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON - The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will host its July 2021 Virtual Speaker Series program on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 8 from 6 – 7:30 pm. Article continues after sponsor message You can register for this online presentation via Group’s website https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades. "Wood River (Coal Power) Station" is a documentary film and discussion. It is the story of the now demolished coal power plant in East Alton, filmed, produced and narrated by John Woodall, recent graduate of Principia College. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip