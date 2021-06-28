Sierra Club, Piasa Palisades Group Virtual Speakers Series - July 13 Speakers Series
EAST ALTON - The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will host its July 2021 Virtual Speaker Series program on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 8 from 6 – 7:30 pm.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
You can register for this online presentation via Group’s website https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.
"Wood River (Coal Power) Station" is a documentary film and discussion. It is the story of the now demolished coal power plant in East Alton, filmed, produced and narrated by John Woodall, recent graduate of Principia College.
Related Video: