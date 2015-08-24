Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group, Speaker Series September 14 in Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Hazardous Materials - Oil Trains Article continues after sponsor message Fiery oil train accidents across the country- more than six since the beginning of this year - drive home the dangers of transporting hazardous materials via rail within yards of homes, schools and playgrounds. Gerri Songer, a member of the Sierra Club’s Woods and Wetlands Group and contact for Energy Transport and Infrastructure issues, will outline the need for better regulations and more safety measures. Ms. Songer is an educator and serves as Education Chair for the Township District 214 Education Association. Her experiences with the Sierra Club have inspired her to teach high school students how to become advocates for public health and safety through a special curriculum at Elk Grove High School, where she teaches. The Speaker Series starts at 7:30 PM at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third Street in Alton. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at Princivalli's Restaurant, 602 E 3rd St, Alton, IL 62002, starting at 5:30 PM. Contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024 for any questions. Print Version Submit a News Tip