The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will host its June 2021 Virtual Speaker Series program on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 – 7:30 pm. You can register for this online presentation via the Group’s website https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.

The Speaker is Joyce Blumenshine, Sierra Club’s Conservation Committee Chair. Learn about high extraction underground longwall coal mining at the Deer Run Mine which has subsided farm fields and part of a state highway. You will see views of what happens from longwall "planned subsidence” and what you can do to help. Farmland owners who do not have their underground coal rights face years of worry. If questions contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

