(Busch Stadium) Pleased with the results of today’s bullpen session, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist is ready to head down to Palm Beach (A+) and begin his rehab assignment.

“I’m going to head out to Jupiter,” shared Siegrist this afternoon. “I’m going to leave tomorrow.”

Siegrist has been on the disabled list since August 4th with left forearm tendinitis. He also spent time on the disabled list earlier this season with a cervical spine sprain.

“I’m not going to help this team out if I’m not close to how I should be,” said Siegrist. “It’s pretty close. I feel good when I throw. There’s no pain afterwards or anything like that. I should be good to go after I get into a couple of games.”

“We’ve got to get him to a point where he’s healthy,” echoed Mike Matheny. “Where he’s able to say he’s 100% ready to go.”

With the day off yesterday, Matheny expressed confidence that the full complement of eight pitchers should be available in the bullpen tonight–which hasn’t always been the case this season.

“It hasn’t been many days when you’re completely shutting guys down,” he said. “Days when we want to try and stay away from a guy if we can. Once you run into those three in a row or you run into three out of four, we’re always going to try and be careful. But I feel like they’ve all responded well. And there’s days–take that game on Sunday, there was a guy that I wanted to shut down but he was adamant that he was good to go, so we had to put him back into the conversation. So we always keep those conversations going and just try to do what’s best for each guy.”

MOLINA ONE HIT AWAY



–With his three hits on Sunday, Yadier Molina has moved into a tie with Ted Simmons on the Cardinals all-time hits list with 1,704 (11th). Molina is 23 hits behind Jim Bottomley’s 1,727 for 10th place.

photo credit: Jeff Hanisch, Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports