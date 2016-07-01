http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-1-Matheny-not-just-allergies.mp3

(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen was dealt another change on Friday as the team announced Kevin Siegrist has been placed on the 15-day disabled list after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

“The fact it’s been around here a little while is concerning,” said Mike Matheny, noting that the left-hander first expressed feeling tired back on June 16th’s off-day. “Amazing that he was able to do what he’s been doing. He kept saying he kind of felt weak and we had a number of tests–you can’t really pick that up without a blood test and everything else was coming back pretty negative. He was able to do his job but fortunately, we were able to detect it and go get him some rest now.”

Siegrist had a blood test conducted on Thursday which revealed the condition.

“There was one day he felt like he had been exposed to the sun too much, he just was feeling weak and kind of had some chills–not necessarily anything that would point towards anything else,” continued Matheny. “It’s kind of a weird process. There were some days he was feeling better and some other days he was just felt weak. Once again, hopefully, get past this and get him some rest.”

Siegrist may return to his Florida home to rest, which is nearby the Cardinals facilities at Roger Dean Stadium. Per Matheny, a follow up test is scheduled in about a week and doctors have expressed the opinion that Kevin should be able to return at the end of the 15 day stint on the DL.

Right-hander Sam Tuivailala has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and was expected to join the team before game time. Selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team, Tuivailala had struck out 48 batters in 32.0 innings pitched for the Redbirds while converting 13 of 16 save opportunities on the season.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports