EDWARDSVILLE, IL., Aug. 1, 2011 . . . TheBANK of Edwardsville today announced that Jared Siebert, center manager of the Glen Carbon 159 Center of TheBANK of Edwardsville, recently graduated from the Community Banker’s School held in Bloomington at Illinois Wesleyan University. Sponsored by a group of community banking organizations, the Community Banker’s School addresses the important elements of community banking and consists of a two week intensive course that was offered in a two-year time frame, one week each year.

According to Dan Abegg, vice president/area retail banking manager for TheBANK of Edwardsville, “We are proud of Jared for his achievement in completing the Community Banker’s School. Graduates are in a better position to advance their careers in banking and to contribute to the overall successful operations of their banks and community. We thank him for lending his experiences with TheBANK of Edwardsville.”

Siebert has been an employee of TheBANK of Edwardsville for 5 years. He lives in Edwardsville with his wife, Amy.

The Community Banker’s School is sponsored by Independent Community Bankers of America, Community Bankers Association of Illinois, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Community Bankers of Iowa, Community Bankers of Michigan, Community Bankers of Wisconsin, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Independent Bankers of Colorado, Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota, Missouri Independent Bankers Association, and Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.

With its theme “Because We Care,” TheBANK of Edwardsville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. TheBANK has a long tradition of providing personal service, offering the most innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com.

