EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer midfielder Sidney Christopher (New Baden, Illinois) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors after recording her second goal of the season on Sunday at Little Rock.

Christopher played 66 minutes against the Trojans and found the back of the net at the 49:05 mark. The redshirt-junior registered a team-high three shots in the contest en route to the sixth goal of her career.

SIUE women's soccer continues its 2023 season on the road at Southern Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

About Prairie Farms:

Prairie Farms is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning the company is owned and operated by over 600 farm families. They have selflessly taken on the tremendous task of producing nutritious, high-quality milk for a growing population, which requires being on the job 24/7, 365 days a year. Prairie Farms has represented American agriculture since its founding in 1938. For more information on Prairie Farms, visit www.prairefarms.com.

