Senior Services Plus is hosting a "Sidewalk Sale" event on Friday, August 22nd from 10:30am-2:00pm. The agency is seeking vendors from the general public in an effort to raise money for the St. Louis Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Vendors are able to purchase a "spot" at the sidewalk sale for $20.00 each, and are also able to rent a 6-foot table for an additional $5.00 per table. All proceeds from the vendor's fee will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Vendors may keep the proceeds from their table sales during the event. Items that may be sold by vendors include any handmade crafts, antiques, collectables, household goods, books, and lightly worn articles of clothing.

Article continues after sponsor message

To secure a spot, rent tables, or for any questions on the event, contact Events & Activities Coordinator Kim Campbell at 618-465-3298 ext. 146.

More like this: