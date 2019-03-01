EDWARDSVILLE - Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN) that would allow students to complete their general education courses at SIC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at SIC for three years and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BSN from SIUE. SIC had the state’s top practical nursing (PN) and registered nursing (RN) programs for the past two years.

“This is huge for aspiring health professionals in this very lucrative profession,” said SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice. “SIUE administrators were positive, listened to our needs and concerns, and were nimble enough to have real agency for quick change. They were amazing to work with on this project.”

“SIUE is excited to build this collaborative model with SIC,” said SIUE Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD. “Our shared student-centered approach, combined with a commitment to addressing the nursing shortage in the region and the state, created the conditions for this accelerated and affordable pathway.”

“The partnership between SIC and the SIUE School of Nursing demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students who want to become nurses and advance within their profession,” said Laura Bernaix, PhD, dean of the SIUE SON. “This partnership will undoubtedly contribute toward ensuring a robust nursing workforce in southern Illinois.”

“Students need an affordable option to get their BSN, and this is it,” said SIC Executive Dean of Academic Services Gina Sirach, a former nursing instructor. “Convenient online options and leveraging the affordability of community colleges like SIC make for a strong option for students to achieve their dreams.”

In addition to the BSN completion program through this agreement, SIUE has offered to provide professional development for SIC’s faculty as well as planning for a healthcare and nursing administration track, and a nurse educator track for students interested in continuing their education for a master’s in nursing. This will assist colleges in the region with securing qualified nursing faculty.

Nursing program applications for fall 2019 must be submitted by March 31. For more information, contact Amy Murphy, SIC director of nursing, at 618-252-5400, ext. 2331 or nursing@sic.edu, or visit sic.edu/nursing.

About SIC

The Southeastern Illinois College nursing program is ranked No. 1 in the state of Illinois. The program began in 1955 with a class of 13 students in the lower level of Harrisburg High School. It was the only program of its kind in Illinois, south of St. Louis, at that time. Since then, it has grown to approximately 100 students each year and includes online and traditional classes.

About SIUE School of Nursing

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

