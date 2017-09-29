(Busch Stadium) The season will come to an end three games early for Matt Carpenter, Tyler Lyons, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright as the players and St. Louis Cardinals have decided it is the best

“It’s been determined, he’s going to be finished for the season,” shared Mike Matheny on Molina. “Risk-reward at this point and take advantage of keeping him away from that kind of opportunity happening again. Realize it’s been–he had a great season and leave it at that and the positive ground he’s been able to move. No sense getting in the way of that.”

Officially, Molina has been in MLB Concussion Protocol since taking a pair of foul tips off his catcher’s mask on Monday.

“He had a concussion–whether he still’s concussed, doctors will still continue to talk about that,” said Matheny. “Simply not worth the risk right now.”

Until the concussion, Yadier Molina led all of MLB with 1125.2 innings caught but has since been passed by Los Angeles’ Martin Maldanado (1138.1). His 82 RBIs are the second most for catchers in both leagues, trailing only New York’s Gary Sanchez (90).

Besides Molina, Wainwright had still been feeling the effects of an elbow impingement which had placed him on the disabled list in mid-August.

“”I think it’s just discomfort one and two is just the lack of the strength that he needed,” said Matheny. “They kind of go hand in hand. He refused to have a conversation until we knew what our future looked like.”

Wainwright made one appearance since returning from the disabled list.

As for Lyons, he’s appeared in 50 games this season after needing surgery in November for a stress fracture in his right knee.

“Just starting to get a little bit of signs with the knee–just feeling the weight of a season,” explained Matheny.

“Not necessarily even that bad, but it was just starting to show some signs that it was taking a beating. The pounding from the pitching–he was close. It was amazing he took it right to the end to the point where the trainers weren’t overly concerned, but it’s one of those that just not that common either that we better be careful with.”

After the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff chase last night, Carpenter shared that he would be shutting things down to aid in the recovery of his shoulder.

“I’m going to go get another look at it just to make sure that it hasn’t gotten worse or we haven’t missed something,” said Carpenter. “Maybe even get another shot to kind of get me over the hump to have a healthy off-season.”

At this point, there is a feeling that a surgical procedure will not be required.

“I think once I get a good off-season, this will be something in the past,” said Carpenter. “I think, I mean I know, from the doctors have told me, and from trainers and our staff are pretty confident that this will be something in the past with a good opportunity to let it recover.”

The results of that MRI were not available prior to tonight’s game.

Second baseman Kolten Wong is still dealing with back stiffness, but it is believed to be a muscular issue and if it loosens up, he could play this weekend.

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports