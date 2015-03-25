The Granite City Works operations in Granite City will be ‘temporarily idled’ with 2,080 employees being issued notices under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, United States Steel Corporation announced today.

U.S. Steel said it would consolidate its North American Flat-Rolled operations. As the primary flat-roll supplier of Lone Star Tubular Operations, the consolidation is part of an on-going adjustment of steelmaking operations throughout North America to match consumer demands. These notices are separate from the notices related to the permanent shutdown of Granite City Works’ coke making facility.

A company spokesperson said U.S. Steel routinely adjusts production at its operating facilities to reflect market fluctuations. Global influences in the market including reduced steel prices, unfair trade, imports and fluctuating oil prices continue to have an impact on the business, U.S. Steel said.

“The company will be working closely with customers through the consolidation,” the spokesperson added. “The company will continue to operate its steelmaking operations in Alabama, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

