SHREK the Musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire , based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig, opens in the Dunham Hall Theater on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Friday, July 10 and plays through July 19 on selected dates. Everyone's favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film from DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a TONY Award-winning fairy tale adventure featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage, and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…" And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek.

Shrek the Musical presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities including costumes, sets, puppets ( there is a fire-breathing dragon after all), and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Shrek the Musical opens at SIUE’s Dunham Hall Theater on Friday, July 10 and plays July 11, July 17, and July 18 at 7:30 p.m. and July 12 and July 19 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults (18 and older) and $12 for seniors (65 and up), non-SIUE students (with a valid school I.D.) and children (under 18). Free admission to SIUE students with a valid summer school I.D. $12 for SIUE alumni, faculty staff, and retirees. Group discounted tickets are available. All seats are general admission. For tickets or more information call the Fine Arts box office at 618-650-2774 or email to theater-tickets@siue.edu.

Shrek the Musical will be in the Katherine Dunham Hall Theater located on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois, just 35 minutes from downtown St. Louis. This is a handicapped accessible facility. To get there take I-270 East towards Edwardsville and then Illinois Highway 157 north to the campus on University Drive. Free parking in Lot E behind Dunham Hall off of Circle Drive, either from the south or the north ends. For a map of the campus please go to www.siue.edu/maps

SIUE’s Summer Showbiz 2015 produces three plays and one Theater & Dance Summer Camp for kids during its May through July summer season. All productions are open to the

community at large. Visit our website at www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/summerarts or go towww.siue.ed/MasterCalendar and click on Featured Events. You can send us a message at theater- tickets@siue.edu or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 618-650-2774.

SIUE’s Summer Showbiz 2015 produces three plays and one Theater & Dance Summer Camp for kids during its May through July summer season. All productions are open to the community at large. Visit our website at www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/summerarts or go towww.siue.ed/MasterCalendar and click on Featured Events. You can send us a message at theater- tickets@siue.edu or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 618-650-2774.

