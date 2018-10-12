ST. LOUIS – Show Me Weights, based in Fenton, is giving high schools the chance to win all-new, state-of-the-art fitness equipment for their weight rooms.

From now until Fri., November 16, high school students and sports teams are invited to create and submit a video showcasing why their school deserves to win new equipment for their weight room.

Videos cannot be longer than 150 seconds in length. Submissions will be judged on their creativity, style, originality, and school pride, along with the greatest number of likes received on social media. Show Me Weights will judge the top six “liked” videos on Facebook. One winner will be selected and announced on Mon., November 19, and installation of the new equipment will take place in January 2019.

To submit a video, contestants must upload it to www.woobox.com/xa5t4u for a chance to win $8,000 worth of equipment. The contest is open to all high schools within a 400-mile radius of Fenton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Equipment and funding for the contest are being donated in part by sponsors, including Apollo Athletics, Atlantis Strength, Iron Bull, and Fit City.

“It isn’t unusual for many schools throughout the nation to lack the ability to restock their weight rooms with up-to-date equipment for their students to use,” Kyle Lang, owner of Show Me Weights. “We are excited about this contest and look forward to positively changing one lucky high school’s fitness room!”

Since opening their doors in 2009, Show Me Weights has set up hundreds of gyms, high school weight rooms, and home fitness studios with new and used commercial-quality fitness equipment from manufacturers across the nation. They proudly serve the needs of individuals, schools, fitness centers, and other organizations looking to shape up, maximize their strength, and lead healthier lives.

For more information, please visit Show Me Weight’s website at www.showmeweights.com.

More like this: