ST. LOUIS— St. Louis’ Golden Ticket qualifier for the World Food Championships’ Show Me Series returns Tuesday, August 24th at Boathouse at Forest Park. Local chefs will compete in the burger or bacon category, displaying their culinary skills to for a chance to advance to the 2021 World Food Championships.

The Show Me Series’ Burger and Bacon Blitz will feature five talented cooks featuring, Adam Pritchett (Hi Pointe Drive-In), Jack Mac Murray (Old Hickory Golf Club), Jonathan Lorentzen & Heidi Skye Hamamura (Izakaya Club), Juwan Rice (JR’s Gourmet), and Tina Manisisaket (2LOADCrew: Eats from the Southeast), each showcasing their signature burger and bacon dishes for a chance to win a Golden Ticket to the highest stakes food competition in the world. The Burger and Bacon Blitz is a ticketed, 21+ event.

Attendees will have a chance to taste each competitors’ creations and cast their vote for the Bite of the Nite, tasting each competitors' dish while celebrity judges determine the Golden Ticket winner. Sitting at the judges table are Master Chef, Lasse Sorensen, host of Food is Love on PBS; musician and hot dog connoisseur, Steve Ewing of Steve’s Hog Dogs; and the voice of St. Louis, on air personality Trish Gazell.

“Food is all about the quality and diversity of flavors and creative approach,” said Steve Ewing. “I want to see how the contestants take those factors and put them to work in 60 minutes when the pressure is on!”

The Burger and Bacon Blitz is a ticketed, 21+ event. For $25 attendees get a bite of the action and a chance to vote for their favorite chef. Enjoy complimentary tasting and live music while getting up close and personal with the competitors as they battle it out to bring home the bacon.

Tickets available at: Show Me Series Burger & Bacon Blitz

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

The Show Me Series’ Burger and Bacon Blitz is currently accepting applications for the Vendor Village at this year’s event. If you are interested in learning more and participating, please visit https://www.showmeseriesmo.com/vendor-village

For more information about the Show Me Series’ Burger and Bacon Blitz, visit showmeseriesmo.com

About the Show Me Series

The WFC Show Me Series is owned by ACWW Inc and operated throughout the state of Missouri. CEO and franchise owner Tim Christian, who awarded ten Golden Tickets to Missouri chefs in 2019 said, “Missouri sent one of the biggest state contingents to WFC and one of our own made it to the Top Ten – the Final Table. We should all be proud of our culinary talent, and we expect to make some serious noise in Dallas this fall.”

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2019, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past eight years. This year’s Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Fair Park, November 5-9, 2021.

