ALTON - Alton Police Department detectives were called to the 2000 block of Central Avenue in Alton around 1 p.m. on Thursday with reports of shots being fired by the driver of a maroon vehicle.

Multiple officers and detectives are investigating the shots fired situation after evidence of shell casings were recovered at the Central Avenue scene. There are no reports of injuries or shots into residences.

The Alton Police have not yet located the person involved in the shooting and they will continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Alton Police at (618) 463-3505.

