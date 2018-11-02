ALTON - Short and Daugherty, P.C., formerly the Law Office of Keith Short, recently made the move to 325 Market Street in Alton with exciting changes and considerable anticipation for the future.

Short said the firm decided to open their law offices in Alton because the city is on the rise.

“The people and businesses are working together,” Keith Short said, explaining the move. “The Alton city administration is promoting growth near the river. I have lived in growing towns and dying towns and (hopefully) can guess the direction of a community. The future looks good in Alton.”

Short has deep respect for the people living in the Alton area.

“We all work for a living, but these folks sweat, lift, carry; they run machines and factories and take risks for the job. The majority of clients are folks in towns like Alton, Granite City, East Alton, Jerseyville, Belleville and dozens of other small communities throughout Southern Illinois,” Short said.

Short described the firm as a “growing firm where everyone's goal is to help our clients navigate the legal process to get the compensation they deserve.”

Jack Daughtery became a partner at the firm and the firm has grown with its move to Alton with the addition of two new staff members. Short and Daugherty, P.C., now has three paralegals, three legal assistants and two attorneys.

Short continued: “We have put together an excellent team of attorneys, paralegals and assistants to provide the best possible representation for our clients. Our team is unique that each member brings a valuable skill to preparing cases for trial. We do not always have to take cases to trial, but we are not afraid to either. If a trial is the only way to get our clients what they deserve, then that is what we are prepared to pursue.”

The specialties of Short and Daugherty, P.C., are workers' compensation, personal injury and motor vehicle accidents cases. Today, Short focuses primarily on workers' compensation, medical malpractice and personal injury cases. Jack Daugherty is the lead in all the employment law cases. He also works in personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases.

The firm also has a bilingual legal assistant. She speaks Spanish, thus allowing Short and Daughtery, P.C., to provide legal services to the local Hispanic communities.

One review of the firm summarized what Short and Daughtery, P.C, tries to be each and every day: ”Law Office of Keith Short, is a firm that is committed to its clients. They are professional, compassionate and understanding. They treat you as an individual and take care of your special needs. They really believe in you. Telephone calls and e-mails are always answered promptly and no question is too big or small. Their staff is so courteous. I would gladly recommend attorney Keith Short to anyone looking for a firm with people skills and loads of experience.”

For more information on Short and Daughtery Trial Lawyers visit www.siltrial.com . Short and Daugherty also may be reached at 618-254-0055.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

