ALTON, Ill. – The holidays are right around the corner and this year’s Old Cathedral Christmas Bazaar will be bigger and better than ever. Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, the annual bazaar will be full of great gift items, baked goods, jewelry, paintings, handmade items, basket raffles and much more. In addition, this year’s bazaar will feature 20 vendors with booths including: Pampered Chef, Thirty-One Gifts, Tastefully Simple, Avon, Blessing Basket, Michi Bags, Watkins, Knits, Tupperware, Custom Jewelry, and many others. Also new this year is the Children’s Tent, which will be a great place for kids to buy inexpensive gifts for their family members. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to visit with the children. Kids can get a picture with Santa for While you’re there visit Granny’s Attic for upscale resale items; plus browse through a wonderful collection of crafts, florals and holiday décor. This year’s bazaar will also include the annual $1,000 Raffle and a huge selection of gift baskets in the basket raffle.

"If you are looking for a fun filled day don't miss Christmas Shopping, Basket Raffle, Vendors, Food, Mr. & Mrs. Santa and Children's Tent at the SS Peter & Paul Christmas Bazaar," said bazaar chairperson, Barb Hinson.

The bazaar is held in the SS Peter and Paul Community Center at 717 State Street in Alton, and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Breakfast will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., a chili lunch will available for purchase from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and a pasta dinner will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit SS Peter and Paul Parish and School.

For more information please call 618-462-2025.

