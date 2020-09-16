ST LOUIS COUNTY - On September 16, 2020, at approximately 11:03 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 6400 block of Vita Drive.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation has revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: