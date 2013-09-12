Shooting for the Cure Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Brittany Youth Shooting Group based in Bunker Hill, Ill., presented a check for $1,000 to Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch, far right, on Sept. 5. Members of the group attended the check presentation along with AMH oncologists, oncology staff and the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. The funds were raised at the "Shoot for the Cure" event in Bunker Hill on July 27. The donation will support the "You've Got a Friend" breast health program at AMH, which provides patients undergoing breast cancer treatment with emotional and financial support. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip