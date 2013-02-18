March Madness has hit Madison County!!

The Pastor and congregation of Hartford Assembly of God are pleased to announce “Shoot for the Goal 2013.”

Shoot for the Goal is the free throw event of the year that will take place March 9, 2013 at the East Alton Wood River High School Gymnasium starting at 8:00 AM. Every hour local teams will be shooting free throws. At high noon, Pastor Perry Dissmore will be attempting to regain his Guinness World Record title for “most free throws made in one hour”. We invite you to come out and participate!

Our goal is to raise funds to build a new facility, which includes a gymnasium to minister to the community.

A grand prize will be given to the team who makes the most free throws!

If you would like to participate in this event by creating a team and shooting, or by simply giving to support our project , you can log on to shootforthegoal.net or contact Hartford Assembly of God at 618-254-9467.

