ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment.

Sholar, the previous owner of the old Winnelson building, said he sold the building at 1400 Broadway to the new owners of the cannabis dispensary. He said he believes the new dispensary will be huge for Broadway and Alton.

On Tuesday, Stutz Excavating razed the former Hawks Vending Building. The space that was torn down will become a new joint parking lot for the dispensary and Fast Eddie’s.

Sholar said he will be in partnership with the new dispensary “moving forward.” More about that will be released soon, he added. He said he believes this is all in the best interests of Alton’s future.

“This will be huge for Alton and its tax revenue,” he said. “I am all about what is best for Alton."

Sholar said from what he understands, the new dispensary could be ready to open by late March if the progress continues to go as it is right now.

Work continued on Friday with fence removal and grading near the old Winnelson Building, which is about 11,000 square feet, Sholar said.

“The building will be repurposed,” Sholar concluded about the old Winnelson Building.

