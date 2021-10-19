ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Shoe Roads Productions shoe sale in the hospital’s Café A/B meeting rooms from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

It’s the Auxiliary’s first onsite sale open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Masks are required and six-foot physical distancing should be observed in the room.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Pre-orders are being accepted now at www.shoeroads.com and can be picked up at the sale.

For more information, call 314-640-0902.