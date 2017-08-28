ALTON - After embarking from New Orleans on its maiden voyage Aug. 14, the American Duchess ship docked in the Port of Alton on Monday.

Originally, the plan was for the American Duchess and its just under 200 passengers to stop in St. Louis, Alton Conventions and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director Brett Stawar said. Due to construction work at the Arch grounds as well as Alton's rich tourism, the American Duchess was rerouted to Alton - Thursday night.

"We found out they were coming Thursday night, and we decided to roll out the red carpet," Stawar said. "We got to work Friday to ensure they had a good welcome to Alton."

The American Duchess docked in Alton at 7:15 a.m. and were met with a Dixieland jazz band as well as the Alton CVB, who gave passengers fans, maps and brochures for their day in Alton. He said many passengers disembarked to go to the Lewis and Clark site as well as the tower built in honor of their journey.

Stawar and Alton Mayor Brant Walker then took a tour of the ship with the CEO of the American Queen Steamboat Company CEO, who was in town for a meeting and for a closer look at the newly-christened ship.

From Alton, the American Duchess will push north to Hannibal, Missouri, before eventually reaching the source of the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Minnesota.

