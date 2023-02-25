COTTAGE HILLS - Authorities have reported that a Shipman woman has died after an incident and the Madison County Sheriff's Office has a suspect now in custody from Cottage Hills.

Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and Madison County's Sheriff's Offices worked together on this case to find the suspect in this case. The shooting suspect was apprehended near 2 p.m. Saturday in Cottage Hills by Madison County officers.

A man at the scene in Shipman where the woman died also was transferred to a St. Louis hospital after the incident.

