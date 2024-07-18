SHIPMAN - The Annual Shipman Picnic, a cherished community tradition, is set to take place this weekend, beginning Friday, July 19, 2024, in Shipman.

The event will commence Friday evening with the introduction of the Grand Marshal, followed by a tribute to the Kitchen Klatter Band.

Attendees can look forward to a surprise performance by the Shipman Shockettes and the inaugural Little Miss Shipman Pageant.

"We are adding a little bit each year," said Lori Hopkins, reflecting on the continuous growth and improvements in the community. "The upgrades range from enhancements to the park pavilion and the Shipman Fire Station to the addition of a new Dollar General store."

The Shipman Picnic has long been a testament to the town's strong community spirit and volunteerism.

The 2024 event promises to build on that tradition, offering new activities and celebrating the town's developments.

