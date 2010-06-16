Shipman Area Picnic Association Talent Search Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 the Shipman Area Picnic Association will be hosting its first ever talent search. This event will be the main entertainment attraction at the Shipman Homecoming Picnic. It is open to all age groups, is FREE to participate in, and contestants have the chance to win PRIZE MONEY. The contestants will be asked to perform for 10 to 15 minutes on both nights of the picnic, in which they can show any talent that is family friendly and “G rated.” Audience members will vote on their favorite talent act by placing money in jars. The act that receives the most money will win half the money raised by all participants. Article continues after sponsor message Interested parties need to send their names and contact information along with a description of their talent by mail to Camille Rinacke 904 Prairie Street Shipman, IL. 62685 or by e-mail to drinacke@frontiernet.net. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip